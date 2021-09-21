Aviva appoints chief risk officer

Aviva has promoted Andrea Montague, who joined in 2020 as chief financial controller, to chief risk officer.

John Cummings has also been promoted to chief information officer. He was previously GI CIO.

Both appointments are subject to regulatory approval.

Both Montague and Cummings will join the executive team and report into group CEO Amanda Blanc.

Careers

Montague joined Aviva in April 2020 as group chief financial controller and has previously worked at Royal London and Standard Life in