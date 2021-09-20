Businesses call for climate action in letter to Boris Johnson

More than 80 UK businesses have called on Boris Johnson to deliver a coherent climate strategy ahead of the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) which will be held in Glasgow in November.

In a letter to the PM signatories including Allianz, Aon UK, Brit Insurance, Convex, Flood Re, Marsh, MS Amlin Underwriting and Tokio Marine Kiln, set out their support for climate action and highlighted the need for the UK government to lay out a Treasury-supported Net Zero strategy.

