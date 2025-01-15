Insurance Age

SMEs satisfaction with insurance ended 2024 on a high – CII

trust
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Overall SME satisfaction with insurers rose to 83% in the final quarter of last year, according to data released by the Chartered Insurance Institute.

The score, drawn from a poll of 1,500 SMEs, was up on the previous quarter, by 1% net. It equalled the previous high – reached in the last quarter of 2022 – since the series began in 2019.

The figure has been consistently in the 80s since the end of 2021. The lowest level was in December 2020 when it had dropped to 76%.

However, the CII found there was a broad range of themes cited by SMEs to increase their trust (see box).

ConsumersImprovements needed by SMEs to increase trust in insuranceOffering

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

Broker optimism on the up in fleet

Direct Commercial’s latest broker barometer has found 56% of brokers experienced difficulties in securing coverage for smaller fleets in the last quarter, a slight improvement from 60% earlier in the year.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: