SMEs satisfaction with insurance ended 2024 on a high – CII

Overall SME satisfaction with insurers rose to 83% in the final quarter of last year, according to data released by the Chartered Insurance Institute.

The score, drawn from a poll of 1,500 SMEs, was up on the previous quarter, by 1% net. It equalled the previous high – reached in the last quarter of 2022 – since the series began in 2019.

The figure has been consistently in the 80s since the end of 2021. The lowest level was in December 2020 when it had dropped to 76%.

However, the CII found there was a broad range of themes cited by SMEs to increase their trust (see box).

ConsumersImprovements needed by SMEs to increase trust in insuranceOffering