Commercial Express adds Irwell to panel of insurers

    By Rosie Simms

Managing general agent Commercial Express has partnered with Irwell Insurance which has joined its panel of insurers.

The collaboration, live from this month onwards, will initially provide an alternative option for some of Commercial Express’ liability schemes.

Established in 1994, Irwell has an AM Best Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and recently had a revision from stable to positive of its Positive Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating.

The MGA claimed Irwell is “well-positioned to support Commercial Express’ ambitious growth plans” as it has risk-adjusted capitalisation assessed at the strongest level and a

