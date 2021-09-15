Zurich agrees £700m capacity deal with A-Plan's KGM

Zurich UK has announced a new long-term agreement with KGM Underwriting, a specialist and niche motor insurer and part of the A-Plan/Howden Group.

The partnership secures Zurich’s solus capacity, over a five-year term, for KGM’s motor portfolio. The five-year arrangement is worth over £700m GWP and will commence in January 2022.

Growth

Dave Martin, Zurich’s head of retail said: “We’re delighted to announce our new partnership with KGM. This deal aligns to our wider Retail growth strategy by