Agreement to speed up claims in pandemic expires

The Association of Consumer Support Organisations (ACSO) and the Association of British Insurers (ABI) have announced that the package of temporary measures put in place to enable more timely resolution of disputes during the Covid pandemic expires today (13 August 2021).

Both bodies have agreed that the contents of the ABI/ACSO ‘Statement of Intent’ first published in April 2020 are either now common practice or no longer necessary given improving news on infection rates, the success of the