CFC promotes Graeme Newman to CEO

CFC has named Graeme Newman as its new chief executive officer.

Newman was previously chief innovation officer at the managing general agent and the business noted that founder and current CEO, Dave Walsh, will assume the role of group CEO.

According to CFC, Newman will now lead all aspects of its underwriting business based in London, including the company’s growing data, technology and operations functions.

Meanwhile, Walsh will oversee operations for CFC’s global offices.

Progression

