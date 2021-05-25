Mulsanne accuses Marshmallow of trying to "dump" clients

Mulsanne Insurance has issued a raft of fresh accusations against Marshmallow in the latest filing in the ongoing legal dispute between the two businesses.

In its reply to Marshmallow’s defence, filed with the High Court on 24 May, the insurer rejected Marshmallow’s arguments and reiterated its allegations that the insurtech start-up has misused confidential information and stolen trade secrets.

The businesses are also battling over whether a Toba remains in place between them. Mulsanne