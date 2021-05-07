RSA takeover to be completed in May

RSA has announced that the takeover bid from Canadian provider Intact and Danish insurer Tryg has received all required regulatory approvals and should complete at the end of May.

This follows a formal offer made last November and the approval of RSA shareholders in January.

Earlier this year, Intact confirmed that Scott Egan will remain CEO of RSA’s UK and international business after the deal is completed.

Egan commented on the upcoming takeover: “I’m confident that we have the right