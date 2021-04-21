CII reports loss for 2020 due to "significant" pandemic impact

The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has reported a loss of £4.9m in 2020, down from a profit of £1.6m in 2019.

In addition, its financial statement for 2020 also showed that operating income fell from £45.2m in 2019 to £36.9m in 2020.

The CII also reported a deficit before tax of £3.8m in 2020, compared to a surplus before tax of £2.8m in the preceding year.

The professional body stated that the pandemic had “significantly reduced” its ability to generate income in 2020, with the main