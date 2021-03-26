Ex-Towergate and Aviva boss Mark Hodges to join RSA

RSA has appointed former Aviva and Towergate boss Mark Hodges as chair of the UK and International business following the proposed takeover by Intact Financial Corporation.

Hodges has most recently worked as chief executive officer of Swiss Re-owned ReAssure, a post which marked his return to the insurance industry in March 2019.

Prior to joining ReAssure he had been CEO at energy firm Centrica Consumer, the owners of British Gas, since June 2015.

Hodges was the boss of Towergate from 2011