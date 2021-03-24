Wrisk, Cover Genius and Iotatech named in Impact 25 report

A number of insurtechs have been named in the Oxbow Partners Impact 25 report which highlights the organisations with the greatest opportunity of helping the insurance sector to adapt.

Key names on the list include Wrisk which was founded by former Oxygen Group CEO, Niall Barton.

Previous incumbents include Lemonade, Bought By Many and Zego.

It also named Cover Genius, which allows digital merchants to distribute insurance at the point of sale, and Iotatech, a Software as a Service, cloud