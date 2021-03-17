GrovesJohnWestrup Private Clients launches with digital broker platform

GrovesJohnWestrup Private Clients has launched its new offering designed to address the growing needs of private clients with a digital platform for insurance brokers and intermediaries.

Part of Munich Re Group, the business stated it will utilise Munich Re capacity across its product suite to “ensure that clients’ claims are paid promptly and fairly”.

The GrovesJohnWestrup offering is available via a digital portal platform, which it said uses state-of-the-art technology and a data-driven