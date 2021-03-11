ERS reveals $350m capital injection to drive expansion plans

ERS DGB has revealed a $350m (£251m) capital raise led by US private equity firm Abry Partners, with an Aquiline-led investor group also participating in the raise.

The move will support ERS as it continues its expansion plans with the aim of becoming a diversified specialist (re)insurer. It builds on ERS’s recent backing of Arcus, Lloyd’s syndicate 1856.

ERS said the financing will accelerate its growth strategy and expansion into commercial lines, allowing it to take advantage of the