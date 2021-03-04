MGA Generation Underwriting signs capacity deal

Managing General Agent (MGA) Generation Underwriting, based in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, which recently became part of the Willis IRM Group, has signed a new capacity deal for its core property and casualty lines.

The deal will see Axis come on board alongside existing partner Brit with additional capacity provided by Lloyd’s. The new syndicated facility will double Generation Underwriting’s property capacity across its Commercial Combined, Retail, Office and Property Owners products.

“This is a