MGA Generation Underwriting signs capacity deal
Managing General Agent (MGA) Generation Underwriting, based in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, which recently became part of the Willis IRM Group, has signed a new capacity deal for its core property and casualty lines.
The deal will see Axis come on board alongside existing partner Brit with additional capacity provided by Lloyd’s. The new syndicated facility will double Generation Underwriting’s property capacity across its Commercial Combined, Retail, Office and Property Owners products.
“This is a
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insurer
Videos/Podcasts
Insurance Covid-Cast: How has staff productivity been impacted by remote working?
For the 35th episode of Post and Insurance Age’s video series we gathered together a panel of senior insurance managers to discuss how productive staff have been since Covid-19 lockdown, and whether it has changed as restrictions have eased?Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Masojada: Hiscox regrets "anguish and uncertainty" caused by Covid-19 BI dispute
- Aston Lark snaps up Scottish broker
- Interview: Ecclesiastical's Richard Coleman
- Aviva to buy Axa XL's Private Clients business
- Inflexion reveals fresh broker investment following Bollington sale
- Aston Lark buys Magenta Insurance
- Egan reflects on RSA UK numbers