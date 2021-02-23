Some progress but still problems as Lloyd’s publishes culture survey

Lloyd’s has published the results of its second culture survey.

Lloyd’s said in a statement that the results of the 2020 survey “demonstrate that the actions being taken by Lloyd’s are delivering positive and measurable change, with improvements across all priority areas”.

But the figures, across four key measures, point to the fact there is still some way to go. They showed:

“Gender Balance – Women’s perceptions have improved by 7 points on average across all characteristics, with men’s