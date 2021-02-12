Blog: No end in sight to current lockdown adds to the stress for SMEs
In the world of business, it is small to medium enterprises (SMEs), the back-bone of British commerce, that have borne the brunt of the commercial issues caused Covid-19 in 2020.
Any optimism that came with the new year has been short lived for these businesses as the latest lockdown has put them under yet more stress.
Needs
This stress is based on the most basic of needs, their ability to survive. Research done by Aviva during the last lockdown found that on average, SMEs said their business
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insurer
Videos/Podcasts
Insurance Covid-Cast: How has staff productivity been impacted by remote working?
For the 35th episode of Post and Insurance Age’s video series we gathered together a panel of senior insurance managers to discuss how productive staff have been since Covid-19 lockdown, and whether it has changed as restrictions have eased?Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Zurich UK reports 75% fall in GI operating profit for 2020
- Kingfisher denies "bad faith" dismissals amid legal row with Fresh-sellers
- Be Wiser to slash staff numbers amid restructure
- Jensten acquires Packetts
- Intact's RSA takeover "on track" to complete in Q2 2021
- Aviva expands broker apprenticeship programme
- Jensten to accelerate M&A pace