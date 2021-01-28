Q Underwriting launches property and package division

Q Underwriting Services, part of PIB, has announced a “multi-year, multi-million-pound capacity deal” to develop the Property & Package division within the business.

The provider detailed that A-rated capacity is provided through Ergo UK Specialty Limited (a Munich Re Company).

Bernard Mageean, CEO of Q Underwriting, commented: “At a time when MGAs are struggling to maintain and secure capacity, this first deal of 2021 signifies the solid foundations of Q Underwriting and is an endorsement of