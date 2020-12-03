ERS solidifies move into commercial with Lloyd’s deal
ERS, a specialist motor insurer, has announced its backing of Arcus, Lloyd’s syndicate 1856, in order to give the firm the capability to write targeted specialty commercial and reinsurance lines.
According to the insurer, the terms of the deal will see ERS acquire the business capability, not prior liabilities.
ERS will work with Arch Managing, subject to Lloyd’s approval, to transfer the managing agency responsibilities in the coming months.
Expansion
The move follows on from the recent
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insurer
Videos/Podcasts
Insurance Covid-Cast: How has staff productivity been impacted by remote working?
For the 35th episode of Post and Insurance Age’s video series we gathered together a panel of senior insurance managers to discuss how productive staff have been since Covid-19 lockdown, and whether it has changed as restrictions have eased?Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Kingfisher hits Fresh sellers with allegations of deceit
- News analysis: Never the same again?
- Barbon Insurance Group bought by PIB
- SME specialist Ballantyne Brokers launches
- Broker Exchange: Regulation deluge impacting some brokers’ survival chance
- Broker Exchange: Hard market issues exacerbated by "rowing back"of local decision making
- Mint Insurance Brokers joins James Hallam's AR network