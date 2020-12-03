ERS solidifies move into commercial with Lloyd’s deal

ERS, a specialist motor insurer, has announced its backing of Arcus, Lloyd’s syndicate 1856, in order to give the firm the capability to write targeted specialty commercial and reinsurance lines.

According to the insurer, the terms of the deal will see ERS acquire the business capability, not prior liabilities.

ERS will work with Arch Managing, subject to Lloyd’s approval, to transfer the managing agency responsibilities in the coming months.

Expansion

The move follows on from the recent