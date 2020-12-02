Geo Underwriting moves into the captive market with latest acquisition

Geo Underwriting, the Ardonagh-owned Managing General Agent (MGA), has completed the acquisition of Robus, it’s fourth purchase of the year. Robus is a financial advisory firm specialising in insurance management, protected cell company and captive management, actuarial and Insurance Linked Securities services. With operations in Guernsey, Gibraltar and Malta, the firm will operate independently under the leadership of CEO Richard Le Tocq as part of Geo Specialty Group Holdings. Rates

