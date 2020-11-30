CII says government can’t offer “zero failure” insurance regime

A survey by the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has found that just over half of insurance professionals have warned it is not economically sustainable for the government to continue to step in as an insurer of last resort.

A survey of 476 Chartered Insurance Institute members conducted in October showed 54 percent do not feel the government can continue to provide a safety net for everybody financially affected by Covid-19.

Catalyst

Keith Richards, chief membership officer of the CII