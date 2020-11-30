Insurance Age

CII says government can’t offer “zero failure” insurance regime

Keith Richards
  • Insurance Age staff
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

A survey by the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has found that just over half of insurance professionals have warned it is not economically sustainable for the government to continue to step in as an insurer of last resort.

A survey of 476 Chartered Insurance Institute members conducted in October showed 54 percent do not feel the government can continue to provide a safety net for everybody financially affected by Covid-19.

Catalyst
Keith Richards, chief membership officer of the CII

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on Insurer

Videos/Podcasts

Most read

  1. Analysis: Is the Intact takeover of RSA UK good or bad news for brokers?
  2. News analysis: Never the same again?
  3. Mint Insurance Brokers joins James Hallam's AR network
  4. Kingfisher hits Fresh sellers with allegations of deceit
  5. Blog: Coping with a hard market
  6. Broker Exchange: How has Covid-19 impacted the UK economy?
  7. Blog: The future of leisure

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: