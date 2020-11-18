FCA counsel argues "insurers took the plunge" on disease clause

The Financial Conduct Authority’s counsel today likened the spread of coronavirus to the Great Storm of 1987, appearing in front of the Supreme Court for the third day of the business interruption test case.

Colin Edelman, QC, representing the regulator in the BI test case proceedings against insurers, took the stand again today, having begun yesterday afternoon, to rebuff insurer appeals and put the FCA’s case forward.

Coronavirus is the “disease equivalent of the 1987 storms”, Edelman told