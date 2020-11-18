Catlin’s Convex adds $1bn to coffers

Convex Group announced that it has secured commitments for an additional $1.0bn (£750m) of equity capital, subject to the requisite regulatory approvals.

The initial capital was raised from the Convex management team, Onex Partners V, Onex Corporation’s large-cap private equity fund, and a consortium of co-investors. This additional capital has been raised by the same investor group as well as additional new Onex co-investors.

Market

Founder Stephen Catlin said: “Onex and our existing investor