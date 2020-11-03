Date set for Supreme Court BI battle

The dispute between policyholders and insurers over the non-payment of Coronavirus business interruption claims will return to court on 16 November.

On 2 November, the Supreme Court granted permission to appeal to all those who had applied for it.

The original High Court judgment found in favour of policyholders with regard to the majority of points made in the case.

Later, stakeholders that wished to appeal were granted ‘leapfrog’ passes to take the case straight to the Supreme Court –