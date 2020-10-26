Insurance Age

Home insurance to “scrape a profit” in 2020

house
  • Insurance Age staff
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

The UK home insurance market is forecast to make a small profit in 2020, as it reels from severe weather in Q1 - including the wettest month on record in February - before falling into unprofitable territory in 2021, according to analysis from EY.

Tony Sault, UK General Insurance leader at EY, commented: “While it is good news that the home insurance sector will achieve profitability this year, which it has done for almost all of the last decade, severe weather and property damage claims are

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on Insurer

Podcast

Most read

  1. Blog: Three ways to be more efficient working remotely
  2. Trust in insurance sector plummets after BI case
  3. Aston Lark posts growth in turnover and Ebitda in 2019
  4. Lockton denies fraud allegations in ongoing legal dispute
  5. People Moves Round-up: 19 - 23 October 2020
  6. BI dispute: RSA won't appeal on Resilience and two Eaton Gate wordings
  7. Blog: The rising business case for electric fleets

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: