Insurance investor backs Let Live Thrive events cover initiative

A campaign has been launched to call on the government to work with the insurance industry to underwrite the required cover that will allow events to resume in 2021.

John Kinder, of Rivertrade which formerly invested in entertainment broker Robertson Taylor, now part of Integro, is leading the campaign entitled Let Live Thrive.

Sport and entertainment

The Let Live Thrive campaign seeks to enable the sporting and entertainment industries to plan for the future by proposing a partnership between