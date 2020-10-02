Manchester Underwriting buys MGA Pinpoint renewal rights

Manchester Underwriting Management (MUM) has bought the portfolio renewal rights of Pinpoint Underwriting for an undisclosed sum.

Pinpoint is a professional indemnity specialist MGA which is headed up by Scott Ruff who set up the organisation seven years ago.

As part of the deal Ruff and colleagues Roger Wallace and Brian Kerrigan will become part of the MUM team.

Service

Manchester, chief executive of MUM, commented: “Manchester Underwriting Management is about providing quality products