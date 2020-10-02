Manchester Underwriting buys MGA Pinpoint renewal rights
Manchester Underwriting Management (MUM) has bought the portfolio renewal rights of Pinpoint Underwriting for an undisclosed sum.
Pinpoint is a professional indemnity specialist MGA which is headed up by Scott Ruff who set up the organisation seven years ago.
As part of the deal Ruff and colleagues Roger Wallace and Brian Kerrigan will become part of the MUM team.
Service
Manchester, chief executive of MUM, commented: “Manchester Underwriting Management is about providing quality products
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insurer
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 3 April 2020
Insurance Age commissioning editor, Laurence Eastham, and news editor, Ida Axling, discuss the top stories of the week.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- CMA forces Ardonagh to u-turn on £26m Bennetts buy
- News analysis: Judgment handed down in BI test case
- FCA prepares appeal after it fails to reach agreement with insurers in BI test case
- Brokers on alert as FCA puts client money under the microscope
- Zego partners with Bravo Group to offer fleet product to networks members
- FCA and insurers apply to leapfrog appeals to Supreme Court in BI test case
- Profile: Friend or foe? We meet Mactavish CEO Bruce Hepburn