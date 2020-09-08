Insurance Museum looks to raise £3m

The initiative is trying to raise the sum each year to develop a visitor centre, make a documentary series and develop educational outreach.

The organisers behind the Insurance Museum Initiative (IM IN) have announced the inaugural IM IN fundraising campaign.

The fundraising target is for a minimum of £3m per year, to enable the delivery of the IM, sustain operations, fulfil activities and to achieve the IM’s long-term objectives for a permanent world-class and free-to-enter visitor venue in the City of London.

According to organisers, IM IN will also see the development of the Virtual IM, including an archive, documentary series and apps providing digital tools to support nation-wide education outreach activities to share the story of insurance.

Support

The group said that a feasibility study for the IM IN gathered overwhelming support from across the market, including; CEOs, graduates, market associations, the Corporation of Lloyd’s, and The City of London Corporation, and attracted high profile sponsors from across our global profession.

The fundraising campaign is now seeking the support of the profession’s insurers, brokers and service providers in the form of pledges to finance the initiative and bring the ambitions behind IM IN to reality.

The fundraising campaign is open for pledges until 7 December, with donations receivable by April 2021.

Opportunities

Reg Brown, chairman of the Insurance Museum Initiative, said: “The Insurance Museum is an initiative that we should all support – especially now, at a time when career opportunities for younger generations are of utmost importance for society.

“The impact of Covid-19 on the 16-25 year old age group is not something that we will get over quickly. Providing education and awareness of career opportunities is now more important than ever.”

He continued: “The Insurance Museum will be a valuable conduit or connection point that can provide a programme of activity and information to engage those in education, or for those looking to transfer their skills or access training for new opportunities in the diverse world of insurance.”

Diversity

Insurance Museum project manager Jonathan Squirrell added: “IM IN is a drive to promote the inclusivity, diversity and flexibility of our industry through a physical museum and a range of innovative virtual activities that bridge the knowledge gap about insurance and connect with new audiences.

“The devastating impact of the global pandemic crisis will cast a long shadow over our society. As we hope to return to a degree of normality, we feel now is the time to progress fundraising for the initiative with a view to opening the doors of a physical museum next year, accompanied by a vibrant and engaging range of virtual educational outreach activities.”

