Brokers predict tough challenge for Zurich's incoming UK CEO

Zurich’s new UK chief executive officer will need to make an effort to get to know the broker market, experts have stated.

The provider announced last week that current UK boss Tulsi Naidu will move to become CEO of its Asia Pacific business from 1 January next year.

She will be succeeded in the UK by Tim Bailey, currently group chief operating officer for EMEA at Zurich.

Bailey’s previous experience has mainly been on the life insurance side and brokers warned he will face a tough challenge