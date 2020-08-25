MS Amlin restructures underwriting team

MS Amlin Underwriting Limited (MS AUL), has announced the appointment of Andrew Carrier as chief underwriting officer (CUO), subject to regulatory approval.

Carrier will take up the role on 7September and report directly to Tom Clementi, CEO of MS AUL.

As a result the insurer is dissolving its co-CUO structure and the Co-CUOs for Specialty Insurance, Andrew Wright and Mark Clements, along with the CUO for Reinsurance, Phil Wooldridge, will step down from their roles on 30 September 2020.

The