Francois-Xavier Boisseau succeeds Amanda Blanc as ERS chairman
ERS has appointed ex-Ageas boss Francois-Xavier Boisseau as chair of ERSSML, the managing agent of Syndicate 218 at Lloyd’s, and as a non-executive director of its holding company, ERS DGB.
In his role as chairman, Boisseau succeeds Amanda Blanc, who left the business to take over as Aviva chief executive officer last month.
Blanc had joined the ERS board in December last year.
The motor provider noted that Boisseau’s appointment will take immediate effect and is subject to regulatory
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insurer
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 3 April 2020
Insurance Age commissioning editor, Laurence Eastham, and news editor, Ida Axling, discuss the top stories of the week.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Ethos Broking makes first deal since takeover by Ardonagh
- Ardonagh buys Thames Underwriting
- Bollington has five deals in the pipeline as it gears up for growth
- UK Broker Awards – Meet the Shortlist – Broker Personality of the Year
- People Moves Round-up: 10 - 21 August 2020
- GRP reveals management changes
- Manchester broker launches new arm to fill gap for regional PI and D&O risks