Francois-Xavier Boisseau succeeds Amanda Blanc as ERS chairman

ERS has appointed ex-Ageas boss Francois-Xavier Boisseau as chair of ERSSML, the managing agent of Syndicate 218 at Lloyd’s, and as a non-executive director of its holding company, ERS DGB.

In his role as chairman, Boisseau succeeds Amanda Blanc, who left the business to take over as Aviva chief executive officer last month.

Blanc had joined the ERS board in December last year.

The motor provider noted that Boisseau’s appointment will take immediate effect and is subject to regulatory