Insurance Age

UK Broker Awards – Meet the Shortlist – Commercial Lines Broker of the Year

A businessman with a light-bulb head representing an idea
  • Insurance Age staff
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

2020 saw a high number of entries to this category. The judges all remarked on the quality of the submissions.

This year the glittering shortlist includes:

Bartlett Group
Bartlett Group’s website shouts “Cut away the unknown” and that is exactly what the broker sets out to do. The company is expert in trade credit, corporate risks, insurance for financial institutions, small business cover and prize indemnity insurance. Amid a raft of brilliant entries the Bartlett submission stood out thanks

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on Insurer

Podcast

Most read

  1. RSA threatens 300 redundancies
  2. Grumpy Old Insurance Execs: Bunker, Cooter, Hanks and Smith on trading through a hard market
  3. Allianz hits almost £2bn in premium
  4. Co-op hits out at Unite over Markerstudy deal claims
  5. FCA threatens intervention over BI claim deductions
  6. Blanc to focus on UK, Ireland and Canada to intensify Aviva growth
  7. Aviva UK numbers a product of Covid-19

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: