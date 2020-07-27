Axa XL reshuffles UK & Lloyd's leadership team

Move follows the provider's strategic review of its operating model earlier this year and the appointment of Sean McGovern as CEO UK & Lloyd's market.

Axa XL has made changes to the leadership team for its UK and Lloyd’s region.

This follows the appointment of Sean McGovern as CEO UK & Lloyd’s market earlier this month. He took over the role on a full-time basis after being interim CEO since Paul Greensmith left the business in April.

The provider stated that the appointments, effective immediately, are part of the proposed changes to the operating model of Axa XL’s insurance business following a strategic review.

Axa XL noted that it plans to create a simplified structure and bring decision-making closer to the regional markets.

Leadership

It detailed that it had appointed the following client-facing leadership team members:

Elie Hanna, chief distribution officer, UK & Lloyd’s, who the provider said will develop and lead the execution of its “go to” market, trading and external marketing and communication strategies. These will be aligned to the regional portfolio underwriting and legal entity platform strategies, to support Axa XL ’s underwriters in delivering profitable growth and enhancing the division’s identity and reputation.

Luis Prato, chief underwriting officer, UK & Lloyd's, who will be tasked with defining the underwriting strategy and risk appetite for the UK & Lloyd's Market in conjunction with the global chief underwriting officer, while leading the UK & Lloyd's business unit to deliver the underwriting profitability target for the region.

Martin Turner, chief claims officer, UK & Lloyd's, who will be responsible for the day-to-day leadership of the claims handling teams, including overseeing technical expertise and local market knowledge in the region.

Axa XL noted that Hanna has extensive experience in the industry, after spending more than a decade at AIG in underwriting, country management and senior distribution roles in London and across the Middle East.

He joined the Axa Group in 2016, where he worked as global head of mid-market and broker engagement. Most recently, he was the global head of broker management at Axa XL, responsible for managing the division’s strategic broker relationships for the insurance segment.

Career

Meanwhile, Axa XL stated that Prato began his career as a risk engineering consultant. In 1998, he became senior underwriter for energy and managing director, Latin American Division at Zurich Global Energy.

He has also held senior positions at Allied World Insurance and AEGIS London, before joining Axa XL (then Catlin) in 2008 as head of downstream energy, UK & Ireland.

Prato was promoted to head of UK energy and regional product leader for the UK & Ireland in 2016, before being made CUO for the UK region and legal entities in September 2019.

The insurer added that Turner began his career in 1986 with reinsurance broker Alwen Hough & Johnson, before joining Axa XL (formerly Brockbank Syndicate Management) in 1988, where he has remained through various mergers and acquisitions.

Turner has held a series of senior positions during that time. Most recently he was head of UK and global specialty claims.

Journey

McGovern commented: “I am pleased to announce the new Leadership Team for the UK & Lloyd’s region. This is the latest step in our journey to optimise our structure by striking the right balance between local and global, in order to ensure we serve our clients and brokers to the best of our ability.

“This Leadership Team is filled with highly experienced individuals who I’m confident will help to ensure we are the insurance partner of choice in this important region.”

Axa XL recently made two appointments to its UK broker management team.

