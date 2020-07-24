RSA QC lambasts ‘clear misuse’ of the word ‘peril’ by action group

Representing RSA, David Turner QC, accused the Hospitality Insurance Group Action of “clear misuse” of the word ‘peril’ on the on the fourth day of the hearing of the Financial Conduct Authority’s Covid-19 business interruption test case.

Turner acknowledged Philip Edey QC’s – representing Hospitality Insurance Group Action - submission that the relevant interruption or interference is part of the peril insured saying that “the short answer to his submission is the clue is in the name of the relevant cover, for a material damage cover the loss or its occasion is damage and the peril is the fire or flood or the explosion, for business interruption cover the loss or its occasion is the interruption or interference and the peril we would say is notifiable disease”.

On the third day of the FCA BI test case, Edey argued there were pitfalls in insurers’ arguments arising from incorrectly defining the insured peril within wordings.

Edey said that for both QBE and RSA, the “insured peril starts with the words ‘interruption or interference’ and includes everything which follows”.

Test

He also argued that one implication of this is that the proximate test is not required in some of the instances although insurers say it is.

He said: “That [the proximate cause test] is the standard required causal link between an insured peril, or an excluded peril, and loss. It is not the test that applies within the description of the insured peril.”

Turner stated that there is a “clear misuse of the word peril” by the action group, saying that the word must be a reference to a danger “here to the insureds’ gross profit”.

Turner continued: “While Hiscox might not thank us for saying so, there is very little if anything added to the policy by the use of the words interruption or interference. If the financial loss flows from the operation of the insured peril, then the fact of interruption or interference will be self-evident.

“The words interference or interruption are a little more than a coat hanger over which the cover is draped.”

Proximity requirements

Turner said that proximity requirements “arise in one shape or other” in relation to RSA wordings as well as wordings of most of the other insurers.

He said: “The requirements can either be expressed by reference to a specified distance or by use of a phrase the vicinity.”

He said the term vicinity is undefined in most wordings, but is a defined term “uniquely” in RSA type 4.

He said: “The starting point, as Mr Kealey [QC for Ecclesiastical and MS Amlin] has identified, is that the stipulated proximity requirement is an integral part of the insured peril.

“The FCA is not entitled to look outside the words identified in the policy for the purposes of identifying what that peril might be.

“The FCA submission as to peril bears no resemblance to the words used in the relevant policies.”

Turner used RSA’s disease clauses as an example to point out: “RSA only agreed to insure against the proximately cause consequences of the closure or restrictions imposed on the premises as a result of manifestation of a notifiable human disease within 25 miles of the premises.

“For RSA 3 it is notifiable human disease within 25 miles of the premises, and for RSA 4 is it notifiable human disease within the vicinity of the premise.”

Rationale

Turner continued: “We submit there is a commercial rationale for these provisions that is obvious – if there is a notifiable human disease within the specified proximity, people might be less willing to visit the area of the insured premises and might be less willing to undertake economic activity within the relevant area, thereby impacting on the insured business.

“Claiming that the likelihood of people’s behavior being affected will increase as the distance from the insureds premises decreases. Accordingly we say it cannot be said that insurer’s approach to construction of the relevant perils is in any way uncommercial.”

Turner said that the consequence of the FCA’s approach is to reduce each proximity requirement to no more than “arbitrary, wholly incidental and non-causal contingency which providing it is satisfied, brings within the scope of the insured peril, everything which happens beyond the specified limit”.

Turned added: “There’s no obvious reason which we can discern as to why the FCA draws the line at a specified proximity of one mile of the premises since its reasoning would apply if correct, just as much to manifestation of the disease at the premises which would then doubtless be explained as the pixels on the individual pieces of the jigsaw.”

Commercial law

Turner said the strength of English commercial law is in “its consistency, and no more so than in the field of insurance”.

He continued: “In this case the insurers asked the court to adopt the conventional approaches to identification of the insured peril, the application of the long-established rules of causation and the principles applicable to construction of contracts.

“And to do so without recourse to jigsaw spreadsheets and rewriting of insurance clauses and exclusions according to what FCA asserts would be a reasonable landing points, and, therefore, must have been in contemplation of the parties with the intention of the parties at the time of contracting.”

RSA is one of the eight defendants on the FCA BI test case. The other defendants include Hiscox, MS Amlin, Ecclesiastical, Arch Insurance, Zurich, QBE and Argenta.

