Insurer approaches to causation ‘legally flawed’ FCA argues in BI test case

The Financial Conduct Authority has alleged that insurers’ approach to causation in the business interruption test case is “legally flawed” and the defendants have “overlooked” contractual contexts.

The FCA is arguing on behalf of policyholders throughout the trial.

In its skeleton argument, the regulator submitted that insurers’ defences have a common theme on causation arguing that Covid-19 was not the insured peril.

The regulator stated: “…namely that the proximate cause or ‘but for’ cause was not the insured ‘insured peril’ but something else and that something else is the nationwide outbreak of Covid-19 and the impact of it and/or of the government response to it.”

The regulator filed its skeleton argument last week, as did other parties to the litigation, policyholders action groups the Hiscox Action Group and the Hospitality Insurance Group Action.

Eight insurers – Arch, Argenta, Ecclesiastical, Hiscox, MS Amlin, QBE, RSA and Zurich – are named as defendants in the case. However, the outcome is expected to affect at least 16.

The FCA submission highlighted that for policies with a disease clause, insurers have argued this is the outbreak of the disease other than within the “relevant policy area” or in the vicinity or locality in which the premises are located.

For policies with public authority/prevention of access clauses, it added that insurers have argued that, even without government restrictions, covid-19 would have had an impact on businesses.

The FCA submitted: “They [the defendants] overlook the need to have regard to the contractual context in which the causation tests are to be applied or to apply the causation tests in a sensible and realistic way. This is legally flawed.”

‘But for’ test

The FCA said that the proximate cause rule is based on the implied intentions of the parties and is subject to modification “to be made more strict or more relaxed than otherwise” by the express words used in the contract and more generally by the construction of the policy.

The FCA added: “Asking whether the loss was proximately caused by the insured peril so that cover responds, in circumstances in which there were other concurrent or intervening causes, is a question not of philosophy but of asking, on the proper construction of the policy, ‘has the event, on which I put my premium, actually occurred?’.

“This is an important feature of an indemnity policy. There is no extra-contractual legal principle of causation at play, as there is when measuring tort damages. The payment under an indemnity policy is a primary obligation, not a secondary obligation to pay damages.”

The regulator’s skeleton argument also looked at where the burden of proof lay.

While accepting that policyholders were responsible for proving the insured peril was a ‘but for’ cause of the loss it also said the insurers must prove their own “unusual ‘but for’ causes” which centre on the interpretation that the loss was co-caused by disease related causes such as public authority action and public self-preservatory behaviour.

The regulator continued: “It is very far from ‘self-evident’ that the loss was so caused, and the burden of proof must fall on the defendants to prove their independent concurrent causes.”

The FCA said the insurers’ approach is made explicit in a joint defence filed by Ecclesiastical and MS Amlin.

Both submitted: “The burden of proof…rests on the FCA (and the Insured in every case) to prove that the losses claimed were caused by the insured peril, including that such losses would not have occurred “but for” the insured peril”

The FCA said this is “wrong” as it is the defendants who have to prove how members of the public would act if not ordered to do something, or how the government would act if the disease was not present in particular place.

Connectors

The FCA noted that the policies include a large range of causal connecting language between the various links in the chain from the peril to the loss “typically using different linking words within the same clause”.

The words include ‘followed’, ‘following’, ‘arose from’, ‘because of’, ‘a result of’, ‘resulted from’, ‘resulting’, ‘directly resulted from’, ‘resulted solely and directly from’, ‘in consequence of’, ‘caused by’, ‘whereby’, ‘due to’ and ‘for’.

The FCA used Hiscox policy as an example saying there are four different connectors there “but none of these links entails an enquiry into a technical counterfactual containing some elements of the Covid-19 pandemic and government interventions.”

The extract from Hiscox policy reads: “result[ed] solely and directly from’ an interruption to the insured’s activities ‘caused by’ its inability to use the insured premises ‘due to’ restrictions imposed by a public authority ‘following’ an occurrence of any human infectious or contagious disease, an outbreak of which must be notified to the local authority.”

The business interruption test case is expected to take place over eight days, beginning 20 July. Proceedings are set to be overseen by appeals court judge Lord Justice Flaux and commercial court judge Mr Justice Butcher.

