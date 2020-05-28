Brit enters HNW market with Private Client launch

The division has been launched with Tara Parchment, formerly of Chubb, at the helm.

Brit, the global specialty insurer and reinsurer, has today (28 May) launched a high net worth proposition - Private Client.

Brit Private Client has been set up to work with brokers operating in the high and ultra-high net worth markets, and their clients.

Brit described the offering as “a credible new alternative”.

According to the provider, it will combine Brit’s brand and reputation in claims and service with a team of highly regarded market practitioners. The team is led by Tara Parchment, head of private clients, who brings over 25 years of experience in the high and ultra-high net worth market.

Parchment joined Brit in 2018 from Chubb.

Brit detailed that Private Client will seek to differentiate itself through a bespoke approach. It will offer clients a single personalised policy and include limits, worldwide coverage and additions such as personal cyber.

Coverage will include homes, rare and valuable possessions, annual travel and cars all in one policy.

Alternative

Matthew Wilson, CEO, Brit: said: “Entering the private client market is a significant statement from Brit. We have created an offering that provides a genuine alternative to what is currently available and which I believe will enable us to establish a meaningful presence. We have built a strong team, led by Tara, and I look forward to them growing Brit’s footprint in this space.”

Parchment added: “We’re hugely excited to launch Private Clients for Brit. We want to offer clients and brokers a different choice and have spent time seeking their views on what is important to them, our offering is designed to match their feedback.

“Brit Private Client is therefore highly flexible, client centric and underpinned by Brit’s reputation for responsiveness and claims excellence. By bringing something new and distinct to the market there is a major opportunity for Brit to grow in this space, and we look forward to engaging with our broker network, and their clients, on the new offering.”

