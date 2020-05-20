UK Broker Awards: Complete your submission today

The deadline of Friday is fast approaching, so, if you have started an entry don’t forget to finish it this week!

The final deadline to submit an entry for the UK Broker Awards is this Friday.

The Insurance Age team can see a large number of submissions have been started but are yet to be submitted.

Be sure to complete your entries before 23 May to be in with a chance of winning a trophy.

Trophies

This year we have two new awards. The Diversity and Inclusion Award, to highlight the firm which has put the most in to this important area.

The Awards also recognise the work brokers have been doing throughout the coronavirus pandemic and another category has been added to the roster; Covid-19 Resilience and Community Broking Support Award. This trophy has been added to acknowledge how brokers have adapted to the crisis as a business and also cared for their local communities.

To see the full category list click here.

Event

Editor, Siân Barton, commented: “At the moment we know brokers are doing everything they can to support their clients, and manage their own businesses, as we all learn to navigate the current coronavirus crisis.

“No-one knows how the next few months will play out but Insurance Age is looking forward to the day we can all meet up again, relax, and reflect on the hard work being done in the sector.

“It is our hope that life will be returning to normal by the time we host the UK Broker Awards at the Brewery on 11 September so, as we would normally at this time of year we are now welcoming your submissions.”

You could join the roster of winners which, in 2019, included, Aston Lark, Clear Insurance Management, and Compass Networks.

Submit your entry today.