Covid-19: Hiscox Action Group primed for £40m legal attack

The group, which is in dispute with Hiscox over business interruption cover, now represents more than 400 members and has the go-ahead to begin legal proceedings.

Hiscox Action Group is to launch an arbitration claim against insurer Hiscox over unpaid BI claims within days and has been told by its lawyers, Mishcon de Reya it has a good chance of success.

According to the pressure group it represents more than 400 SMEs with up to £40m in claims between them.

Its law firm now intends to launch an “expedited arbitration claim” against Hiscox within days.

The group has already secured funding from litigation funder, Harbour to support the action.

“Doing a Hiscox”

Mark Killick, of the Hiscox Action Group Steering Committee, said: “This is great news for all our members.

“They paid for a policy that Hiscox has dishonoured and shame on them. “Doing a Hiscox” will soon become a byword for a company that avoids its responsibilities.”

Simon Ager, of the Hiscox Action Group, added: “Everyone has been working really hard to move this claim forward. For many of our members, this insurance is the difference between survival and bankruptcy, and we are determined that they should get the money they are entitled to as soon as possible.”

Enterprise Act

The group stated that Mishcon de Reya has also suggested that the Enterprise Act may be used during this process for the first time ever.

According to the group, it allows for substantial additional claims to be made against insurers who unreasonably drag their feet on payment and Hiscox behaviour may well have triggered these provisions.

Daniel Duckett of the Hiscox Steering Group, commented: “Many of our members have lost out because Hiscox has refused to pay out and forced us to go to these extraordinary lengths to get settlement.

“The insurance provisions of the Enterprise Act will mean we can now not only recoup the money we are entitled to but also get significant extra payments to compensate us for our additional losses.”

Hiscox has repeatedly stated that it does not believe its SME policies cover for pandemic.

A number of providers in addition to Hiscox including Allianz, RSA, Ecclesiastical, QBE, Axa and Zurich, are currently under fire from different consumer action groups seeking litigation against them for refusing to pay BI claims.

Earlier this month it was revealed that the Financial Conduct Authority is seeking legal clarity on BI insurance with the aim to resolve doubt for businesses who are facing uncertainty on their claims.

