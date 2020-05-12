Allianz UK “well equipped” to manage Covid-19 challenges

The provider published a Q1 trading update, the first to incorporate Allianz, LV and Legal & General, as provider says it has made 200-plus Covid-19 claims pay outs.

Allianz UK reported a GWP of £1.02bn for the first quarter of 2020 a jump from £494m in the same period last year.

The changes account for the incorporation of LV and Legal and General (see box).

Jon Dye, CEO, Allianz Holdings, commented: “This is the first quarterly update of the enlarged Allianz Holdings Group, incorporating Allianz Insurance, LV General Insurance and the general insurance business acquired from Legal & General.”

Dye also referenced how Covid-19 has affected the business.

He continued: “We opened a new chapter for our business and it would be no exaggeration to say that this coincided with the start of an unprecedented period for the market and the country, as we live through the largest insured event in history."

Proud

Dye added: “I am tremendously proud of the way in which our colleagues across the business have performed against this backdrop. We mobilised quickly and effectively to achieve a remote working model which has maintained service levels to our customers and brokers, and we continue to adapt to meet the demands of this evolving situation. As part of our commitment to our people, we announced that no one would be furloughed.”

The Allianz Commercial lines book grew by 7% in Q1, with a particularly strong performance in the motor book. However flood related claims on the motor trade, property and packages accounts amounted to £43m, which Allianz said was significantly above its provision for natural catastrophes.

Pets

Petplan, the only personal lines operation kept by Allianz following the LV transfer, grew 6% to help counterbalancing ongoing claims inflation in the pet insurance market.

The results statement further showed that the Engineering, Construction & Power insurance business has also “achieved healthy growth”.

Where businesses have purchased cover that enables them to claim for business interruption due to Covid-19, Allianz stated that it had made over 200 interim and final settlement payments. The provider potentially faces legal action over the non-payment of some BI claims.

Flexible

Turning to brokers the trading statement said that, in broker markets the insurer is responding to adjustments to exposures, change of use and policy conditions and payment restructure requests in a flexible manner.

For SMEs it has also actioned automatic extension of cover for working from home, a temporary extension of full cover where premises become unoccupied and flexibility in its change of business underwriting appetite when this is humanitarian in nature or to protect employment.

Dye stated: “The company has doubled in size to become the second largest general insurer in the UK and achieved substantial underlying growth in both commercial and personal lines.

"However, the quarter also saw significant claims for storms and floods amounting to £68m, and the slowdown in new business due to Covid-19 was already being felt at the end of Q1.”

Personal lines

The LV side of the business reported that trading in the first quarter was positive, delivering £512m in GWP which included £102m from L&G General Insurance.

This is up 37% from the prior year.

The personal lines specialist was impacted by Storms Ciara, Dennis and Jorge, resulting in 12,000 claims at a cost of £26m.

Steve Treloar, CEO of LV General Insurance, added: “At LV, we pride ourselves on always trying to do the right thing for our people, customers, suppliers and the communities we operate in. Our people work tirelessly every day to ensure our customers are put at the heart of everything they do and never has that been more true than it has been in these last few weeks, as we’ve all faced the challenges presented to us by Covid-19.

“From a performance perspective, the strength of our brand and the strong foundations we have as a business have resulted in us being able to deliver a good result, achieving solid growth in what continues to be an extremely competitive market.”

LV also stated that it worked with direct customers and brokers, to reduce premiums by temporarily changing the cover they have. It is also not charging administration or cancellation fees and waiving excesses on claims for the hardest hit financially, as well as offering free enhancements to cover for customers who are NHS and key workers.

The provider has also offered direct motor customers a proportional rebate for using vehicles less during the lockdown.

Future

Looking at the outlook for the business as a whole the trading statement detailed: “There is much uncertainty around the UK’s short and medium term economic prospects and there will undoubtedly be recessionary impacts on the market resulting from Covid-19. Allianz is well-equipped to manage through the challenges of the future and to provide the products and services our customers demand.”

