Hiscox share sale raises £375m

The insurer also published a trading update which addressed the current Covid-19 business interruption dispute.

Hiscox has raised funds via a share sale and published a trading update for Q1 2020.

A total of 57,601,123 new ordinary shares were placed raising £375m for the insurer which is currently embroiled in a public argument with a number of SME businesses over its stance on business interruption pay outs amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The trading update showed its retail division increased GWP to $635.1m compared to the same period in 2019 (2019 Q1: $593.3m).

Its London Market GWP was $254.5m, an 11% increase on the $226.9m posted in Q1 2019.

Growth

Bronek Masojada, chief executive officer, commented: ”In the first quarter, Hiscox has seen continued growth in our Retail and London Market divisions. Hiscox Re & ILS remained cautious.

“The business responded rapidly to the changing circumstances caused by the global Coronavirus pandemic, and almost all of our employees around the world are working from home. We have redeployed staff to frontline roles where possible.”

Hiscox has previously stated that it does not believe its SME policies in the UK cover pandemic.

FCA

Referring to the business interruption issues and the news that the Financial Conduct authority (FCA) is seeking legal clarity on BI wording, Masojada continued: “We are paying claims for event cancellation and abandonment, media and entertainment and travel which are covered by our policies and in the UK we welcome the positive steps by the FCA to resolve disputes in the industry over the application of property policies relating to business interruption.

“We are announcing an equity placing today in order to respond to growth opportunities and rate improvement in the US wholesale and reinsurance markets. We have managed our investments prudently and our capital position is robust, with an estimated group regulatory solvency ratio at the end of March of 195%.”

The trading update further detailed the insurer’s stance on BI in the UK.

It reiterated its previous statement that approximately 10% of Hiscox UK’s commercial customers purchase property insurance which includes an element of business interruption. This represents approximately 33,000 customers.

Hiscox stated it believes approximately 10,000 customers have been ordered to close as a result of the general national measures taken by the UK government, and added that it thinks three-quarters of the remaining customers who purchase this cover are not premises dependant.

The statement continued: “Like others in the industry, Hiscox UK’s property policies do not provide cover for business interruption as a result of the general measures taken by the UK government in response to a pandemic.

“However, a number of UK policyholders have disputed the application of their policy in relation to business interruption. We recognise these are extremely difficult times for businesses and are determined to help provide greater certainty for customers. Along with the Association of British Insurers, we welcome the FCA’s recent initiative to accelerate resolution of disputes in the industry over the application of property policies relating to business interruption.”

Hiscox has modelled a 12-week lockdown scenario.

The insurer detailed: “The scenario takes into account our view of the number of customers either ordered to close or with premises materially impacted, savings likely to be made by customers on their normal business expenses and various forms of government relief available to businesses, adjusting for wider business trends resulting from reduced economic activity.

“Based on this scenario, our analysis suggests a range of modelled outcomes between £10m and £250m net of reinsurance.”

Future

Finally, the insurer has withdrawn financial guidance for 2020 until there is more clarity.

It added: “We remain confident in our ability to return to our normal 90-95% combined ratio target range for the Retail business in 2022.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.