Covid-19: Hiscox considers equity raise

Provider states it is "evaluating possible sources of capital" to respond to the pandemic.

Hiscox has confirmed it is looking at raising equity to deal with the coronavirus crisis, in a statement published on the London Stock Exchange on 29 April.

The provider stated: “No decision has been made on whether to proceed with a capital raise or with regards to the timing or size of any such capital raise.”

According to Hiscox, the board believes the insurer has “sufficient capital” to meet expected liabilities arising as a result of the pandemic.

However, the statement continued: “Hiscox expects the resultant uncertainty arising from the pandemic and consequent capital contraction to result in rates hardening across US wholesale and reinsurance markets.

“Whilst Hiscox’s capital, liquidity and funding positions remain robust, Hiscox is evaluating possible sources of capital to respond in an appropriate way to these market dynamics, which could include raising new equity.”

Legal action

Hiscox has previously stated that it expects to pay net claims of up to $175m as a result of Covid-19 arising from event cancellation and abandonment, media and entertainment and travel.

The provider is under attack from a consortium of companies, the Hiscox Action Group (HAG), after it insisted that its business interruption policies does not cover the current pandemic.

HAG revealed yesterday (28 April) that it is being supported by Harbour Litigation Funding to take its case to court.

The group, which consists of 200+ firms appointed law firm Mishcon de Reya last week.

Mishcon de Reya is also advising the newly formed Hospitality Insurance Group Action, which has been set up to hold insurers to account over their response to the crisis.

Hiscox has been subject pf multiple accusations, including from celebrity chef Raymond Blanc who has enlisted lawyers after the provider denied his claim.

In addition, the Night Time Industries Association has been advised that members with Hiscox policies have a good case against the insurer where BI cover has been refused.

The provider has insisted that its business interruption exposure to Covid-19 is limited.

Concerns

Hiscox has previously commented: “We understand these are incredibly difficult times for businesses and we are paying claims that are covered by the policies we issue fairly and quickly. We review every case individually, and if any customer has concerns about the application of their policy, we encourage them to get in touch with us directly.

“Where the application of a policy is disputed, our focus is on helping to provide customers with greater certainty. A fair and fast resolution is in everybody’s interests, which is why we will work with the UK insurance industry, our regulators and customers to seek an expedited resolution through the range of existing independent mechanisms.”

