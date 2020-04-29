Covid-19: Hospitality group forms to fight insurers over BI

The group is being advised by Mishcon de Reya and will look into claims denied by any number of insurers naming Axa, China Taiping, RSA, Touchstone, and Zurich but excluding Hiscox.

Mishcon de Reya has been appointed to advise the newly formed Hospitality Insurance Group Action (HIGA) which has been set up to hold insurers to account over their response to UK business interruption policies amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The group named Axa, China Taiping, RSA, Touchstone and Zurich as providers that would see insurance wordings reviewed but also stated that any other provider apart from Hiscox could find themselves under the legal microscope.

Hiscox claims are already under review by the Hiscox Action Group (HAG) and policyholders with that particular insurer were advised to contact HAG. Mishcon de Reya also represents HAG firms. Hiscox has insisted its BI exposure in the UK is limited.

Expectation

Sonia Campbell, partner and head of the insurance disputes practice at Mishcon de Reya, commented: “Hospitality sector businesses, large and small, have been particularly hard hit by the government-enforced closure during this pandemic and desperately need to mitigate their losses. In times of crisis they expect their insurance to respond.

“Yet I am hearing time and time again that insurers are either stone-walling, unfairly limiting or simply point-blank refusing to pay out under business interruption policies. This strikes us as something that is open to challenge. I look forward to assisting all members of HIGA in exploring the possibility of a group claim. There may well be some light at the end of this industry’s very dark tunnel.”

Mishcon is to advise on the parameters of bringing a collective group action against a range of insurers and has secured external funding to cover the policy review exercise and is working with Philip Edey QC, of Twenty Essex Chambers.

Review

There is no cost to any UK hospitality business to register with HIGA to have their existing business interruption insurance policy reviewed by Mishcon.

HIGA is the latest collective to speak out against the insurance industry after many businesses found BI claims denied after being forced to suspend trading due to Covid-19.

The first to emerge was the Hiscox Action Group. The Night Time Industries Association is also exploring the possibility of legal action against Hiscox and QBE.

And, Insurance Justice, a consortium of SMEs has four insurers in its sights following denied BI claims.

RSA also found itself under fire after the a group of businesses in the childcare provision sector mulled legal action over its denied business interruption claims. The provider said only some childcare businesses would be covered. RSA is also facing potential legal action from a group of businesses working in the self-catering accommodation market, as reported by sister title Post.

The insurers named by the group have been contacted for comment.

Cover

A statement from Axa read: “We understand and appreciate that this is an unprecedented time for entrepreneurs and business owners. We have been clear and transparent that very few businesses will have BI cover that would extend to these circumstances.

“Where there are policies within the Axa portfolio that do cover claims of this type, we are paying these as quickly as we can to make sure those businesses get the financial support provided by their policy when they are in the most need.”

A spokesperson for Hiscox said: “We understand these are incredibly difficult times for businesses and we are paying claims that are covered by the policies we issue fairly and quickly. We review every case individually, and if any customer has concerns about the application of their policy, we encourage them to get in touch with us directly.

“Where the application of a policy is disputed, our focus is on helping to provide customers with greater certainty. A fair and fast resolution is in everybody’s interests, which is why we will work with the UK insurance industry, our regulators and customers to seek an expedited resolution through the range of existing independent mechanisms.”

An RSA spokesperson said: “We understand that this is a really challenging time for all businesses and we’re committed to supporting them. Unfortunately, only some businesses will be covered for the coronavirus outbreak. We’re working closely with our broker partners to help customers as much as possible during this time, in particular to ensure all valid claims are registered, processed and paid all as quickly as we can.”

