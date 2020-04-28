Covid-19: Hiscox Action Group gets funding for BI litigation

Harbour Litigation Funding will pay Mishcon de Reya to review the claims business owners have against Hiscox.

Hiscox Action Group – which is in dispute with insurer Hiscox over refused Covid-19 related BI claims – is being supported by Harbour Litigation Funding to take its case to court.

The consortium of 200+ companies appointed law firm Mishcon de Reya last week to fight its corner.

The legal firm is now working with Harbour Litigation Funding to look into the claims of the Group.

Mark Killick, of the Hiscox Action Group steering committee, welcomed the appointment saying: “This is good news for all our members. Harbour has a great reputation in this area and the fact that it is willing to join up so quickly speaks volumes about the strength of our case.”

Review

Harbour’s initial funding will pay for Mishcon de Reya to review the claims of the Hiscox Action Group, and if that results in enough good claims to support a case, Harbour would look to commit sufficient funds to take the case through to final hearing.

Richard Leedham, partner in Mishcon de Reya’s Dispute Resolution department said: “We are pleased to be working again with Harbour.

“Hiscox have said that they did not intend to cover what has happened. That is irrelevant. We are looking at what is in the contract. They have provided a very broad form of wording and its natural meaning would cover someone whose business was interrupted by the lockdown.”

Redress

Stephen O’Dowd, senior director of litigation funding at Harbour, added: “It is fantastic to be working alongside Mishcon de Reya again, on an issue where seeking legal redress seems to be the only option remaining for hundreds of small businesses across the UK.”

Harbour is a no-win, no fee provider according to its website.

Mishcon de Reya detailed that the Hiscox Action Group is a collective of Hiscox clients whose coronavirus-related business interruption claims were rejected. The disputed policy insures against financial loss arising from an inability to use an insured property due to “an occurrence of any human infectious or human contagion disease”.

Exposure

Hiscox has hit back with statements arguing that its business interruption exposure to the Covid-19 emergency was limited.

Earlier this month, the provider commented: “Hiscox is also receiving claims as a result of economic losses following government action to stop the spread of Covid-19.

“Like others in the industry, Hiscox UK’s core small commercial package policies do not provide cover for business interruption as a result of the general measures taken by the UK government in response to a pandemic.”

The Hiscox Action Group is not the only entity attacking the insurer. Last week it emerged that the Night Time Industries Association was also exploring the possibility of legal action over denied BI claims with Hiscox and QBE.

RSA also found itself under fire after the a group of businesses in the childcare provision sector mulled legal action over its denied business interruption claims.

RSA is also facing potential legal action from a group of businesses working in the self-catering accommodation market, as reported by sister title Post.

Finally, another consortium, Insurance Justice, which includes and range of SME businesses, has been set up. According to its founder, Jonathan Hartley, it has four as yet un-named insurers in its sights over BI rejections.

