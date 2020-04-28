Research reveals insurance claims among the most likely to succeed in courts

Law firm warns insurance sector will be under scrutiny as the level of litigation is predicted to rise as a result of Covid-19.

Insurance claims are among the most likely to succeed in UK courts, according to data analysed by law firm Herbert Smith Freehills.

The firm warned that the industry will be under scrutiny for the way it responds to the current pandemic.

A number of action groups have threatened to take providers including Hiscox, QBE, RSA and Ecclesiastical to court for refusing to pay coronavirus-related claims.

Insurance lawyers have also predicted that brokers and insurers will face an increase in litigation from unhappy clients as the row over business interruption insurance hots up.

Herbert Smith Freehills partnered with Somolonic, a litigation analytics company that collated the data, to look at litigation trends emerging from over 1,000 cases heard in the Commercial and Chancery courts.

The research showed that decisions made in insurance cases are also more likely to go to appeal than those in most other sectors.

Findings

Herbert Smith Freehills detailed that other findings include:

More than half of cases brought by insurance policyholders (56%) succeed at first instance. The all-sector average is 48%, and only maritime cases are comparably successful (57%)

One in four decisions made in insurance cases are taken to appeal (25%). Only in the healthcare (31%), commodities and mining (26%), and utilities (43%) sectors is this figure higher, likely reflecting the fact that insurance claims in these sectors are heavily based on contracts and contractual interpretation

A significant proportion of insurance cases relate to levels of insurance coverage, with insurance sector professional indemnity cases also high in number.

Alexander Oddy, partner in Herbert Smith Freehills’ insurance disputes practice, commented: “The insurance market has been hardening for the last two years and policy claims can be expected to be subjected to greater scrutiny by insurers with less inclination to give the benefit of the doubt to difficult claims.

“Covid-19 brings an additional layer of focus to claims as policyholders facing business challenges seek to press recoveries where they properly can.”



Outcome

Oddy noted that the firm had also looked at the extent to which the party’s legal representative can influence the outcome of a case.



The data revealed that, across all sectors, 47% of cases saw one party using a QC whilst the other did not. Where there was a mismatch, the QC succeeded in 58% of cases heard.

Looking at insurance cases only, a mismatch of representatives occurred in just 26% of cases. However, in these cases, the QC-led team emerged successful in about three-quarters of the cases heard (73%).



Oddy continued: “Every case has its own unique features and these together with policy wording and evidence will influence what happens in practice.

“However, the opportunity for corporate policyholders to understand litigant behaviour on the basis of trend analysis cannot be underestimated.

“With policy claims disputes likely to be on the increase, policyholders should seek to leverage every possibility tool to achieve a successful outcome.”

