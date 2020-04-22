Fresh attack on Hiscox BI stance from night life industry

The Night Time Industries Association has been advised members have a “good case” against Hiscox as barrister warns “insurers will never be forgiven” for response to Covid-19.

The Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) has been advised that members with Hiscox policies have a good case against the insurer where business interruption cover has been refused amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The organisation has hired Philip Kolvin QC to advise on its members’ rights under their insurance policies.

Contrived

Michael Kill, CEO of the NTIA, commented: “Night Time Economy businesses are being denied legitimate insurance claims, many claims are being disputed by insurers based on contrived arguments to avoid sharing the financial burden during the Covid-19 crisis.

“We have instructed Philip Kolvin QC, the leading industry barrister, to advise on our members’ rights under their insurance policies. One of the main leisure sector policies was underwritten by Hiscox Insurance, who have written to their clients denying liability.”

Kill highlighted: “Philip Kolvin QC has advised that claimants who were insured by Hiscox against closure by public authorities and who had to close their premises under the regulations have a good case against Hiscox.”

Action

The organisation said it would like to join forces with the Hiscox Action Group of over 100 claimants to progress a legal case against the insurer. TV chef, Raymond Blanc has also attacked the provider for its BI stance.

Broker NDML provides services to the NTIA. MD Simon Mabb said that Hiscox was likely to be the main target but also said QBE’s wordings were under review along with other providers.

Mabb commented: “As brokers, we are working with NTIA and Philip Kolvin QC in representing our clients in pursuing their claims for Business Interruption losses due to the Covid-19 lockdown. We are exploring every possible avenue to get insurers moving and paying legitimate claims to their clients.

“So, this is a direct call to certain insurers to do the right thing NOW, even though times are hard. Now is the time to work together. Not to find loopholes and re-write wordings that exclude claims. But to stand by the clients that have stood by you for so many years, to recognise that loyalty. And to save our industry.”

The industry’s response to business interruption has been criticised widely and the reputation of the market is “getting hammered” according to stakeholders.

Kolvin, of Cornerstone Barristers, commented: “Leisure operators are suffering severe hardship. There is a clear and present danger that the industry will be decimated, that leisure businesses throughout the UK will go to the wall, that jobs and livelihoods will be lost, and that the cultural capacity of the nation will be depleted for years to come.

“We should celebrate that the Night Time Industries Association has stepped up to the plate to support the sector. It is time now for those insurance companies who know they are liable under their policies do the same. The clue is in the name ‘insurance’. It is what they are in business for. They should not be running for cover. They will never be forgiven for doing so.”

Hiscox commented: “We understand these are incredibly difficult times for businesses and we are paying claims that are covered by the policies we issue fairly and quickly. We review every case individually, and if any customer has concerns about the application of their policy, we encourage them to get in touch with us directly.”

Previously the insurer has denied that business interruption is covered by its policies under the current circumstances.

An earlier statement read: “Hiscox is also receiving claims as a result of economic losses following government action to stop the spread of Covid-19.

“Like others in the industry, Hiscox UK’s core small commercial package policies do not provide cover for business interruption as a result of the general measures taken by the UK government in response to a pandemic.”

