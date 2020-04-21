Covid-19: Stephen Catlin heads up industry steering group on pandemic response

The group, which has members including Aviva's Maurice Tulloch and RSA's Stephen Hester, is working closely with Pool Re to develop solutions to the crisis.

A steering group made up of UK insurance industry leaders has been formed with the aim to ensure that the industry can better respond to future pandemics.

It will also work with Pool Re and alongside the industry to support customers in the current coronavirus crisis.

The insurance sector has widely been criticised over its response to business interruption insurance following the coronavirus outbreak.

The group, which had its first meeting on Friday 17 April, is chaired by Stephen Catlin, chairman and CEO of Convex.

Members

Other members include: Maurice Tulloch (CEO, Aviva), Stephen Hester (CEO, RSA), Julian Enoizi (CEO, Pool Re), Nick Frankland (UK CEO Reinsurance Solutions, Aon), James Nash (CEO, International, Guy Carpenter) and James Kent (CEO, Willis Re).

It noted that other participants will be invited to join in due course.

According to the group, its main objective is to propose an industry response to the pandemic to both the government and the country.

It detailed that it will work closely with Pool Re, which will provide structural recommendations.

Claims

The group further stated that the insurance industry is “well placed to support the government, individuals and businesses through its sophisticated claims paying ability and distribution channels”.

Stephen Catlin commented: “The insurance industry needs to be on the front foot in the current situation, paying claims quickly and continuing to provide people and businesses with the protection they require.

“Most importantly we need to find an industry solution for future pandemics and this group has many years of combined industry experience.”

