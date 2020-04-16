Covéa reveals £22.3m underwriting loss in 2019
Provider also posts increases in GWP and profit after tax as it reports "disappointing" personal motor result impacted by claims inflation and a "lower than anticipated" Ogden rate.
Covéa Insurance has revealed an underwriting loss of £22.3m in 2019, down from a profit of £1.8m in the preceding year.
However, the provider’s profit after tax increased to £3.7m, compared to £1.5m in 2018, and gross written premiums rose by 1.9% to £779.6m in 2019 (2018: £765.1m).
Covéa’s combined operating ratio deteriorated to 103.9% (2018: 99.7%), according to the figures, which were published on Companies House.
Personal
Looking closer at the separate divisions, the personal lines motor business reported an underwriting loss of £27.4m for the year (2018: loss of £7.7m), along with a GWP of £382.1m, slightly down from £389.1m in 2018.
In addition, COR for this division worsened to 109.7%, compared to 102.8% in the previous 12 months.
Covéa noted that it was “very disappointed” by the result, which it said was driven by a number of factors, including higher levels of claims inflation, higher repair costs and a “lower than anticipated” Ogden rate.
Meanwhile, the personal lines home division returned to an underwriting profit £5.1m, up from a loss of £5.3m in 2018.
This division also reported an upswing in GWP to £121.4m (2018: £117.4m) and an improvement in COR to 94.1% (2018: 106.1%).
Covéa stated that the premium growth was driven by rate increases in response to the challenged underwriting result in 2018.
Commercial
Looking at commercial lines, the insurer revealed a drop in underwriting profit to £1.8m from £14.6m in the preceding year, along with a worsened COR coming in at 98.8% (2018: 89.7%).
Commercial lines GWP increased to £216.9m in 2019 from £207.5m in 2018.
According to Covéa, the underwriting result was impacted by higher than expected attritional claims on the property account and a higher number of large claims.
Covéa stated in the document: “The UK insurance market continues to be characterised by political, legislative and regulatory uncertainty, high claims inflation and an extremely competitive environment.”
It added: “The company’s focus will continue to be on optimising the fundamentals of this challenging environment whilst investing for the future, both internally through, for example, the transformation of the technology supporting its business, and externally, as we continue to focus on developing new distribution relationships.”
