Insurance Age Digital Issue: April - Insurance and Covid-19
The coronavirus crisis has forced us all to adapt. Here, for the very first time, we have the digital-only edition of Insurance Age.
The April edition of Insurance Age is digital-only for the first time. This month, due to the impact of coronavirus, the executive team made the decision not to print hard copies.
The reasoning is, with everyone working from home, all the issues would end up being delivered to empty offices.
In this online edition you will find all the usual, high quality content including an analysis of the Aon/Willis Towers Watson deal, a coronavirus briefing, opinions and advice on how to cope with the lockdown, plus an in-depth feature on liability in the construction and D&O space.
View the April edition of Insurance Age here
In addition to the bundled edition linked to here, we will also be publishing each article separately on the website so you can access them however you choose.
It is our hope we will be able to return to the printed copy at a later date but in the meantime we are committed to bringing our readers a digital edition every month.
We hope you enjoy the issue and the new format and if you have any questions or comments please contact our editor Sian Barton on [email protected].
Insurance and Covid-19
How is the coronavirus outbreak affecting brokers?
