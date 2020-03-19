CMA slaps Ardonagh’s Paymentshield over PPI

The “significant” breaches meant some customers did not get annual review statements for up to six years.

Paymentshield, which is part of the Ardonagh Group, has been issued directions by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) over failures to send Payment Protection Insurance (PPI) annual reviews to some customers.

As part of this, Paymentshield will be required to commission an independent assurance audit of its procedures.

In addition, the company should also complete customer remediation relating to the current breach, including sending out apology letters.

Breach

The CMA detailed that Paymentshield had committed two types of breach, both of which involved annual reviews.

These two breaches were:

Paymentshield did not issue 604 customers with Mortgage PPI or Income Protection PPI annual reviews from April 2013 to 19 August 2019 (or to when affected customers cancelled their policy) due to an internal IT failure in Paymentshield which caused it to not generate an annual review in each year.

or Income Protection annual reviews from April 2013 to 19 August 2019 (or to when affected customers cancelled their policy) due to an internal failure in Paymentshield which caused it to not generate an annual review in each year. For 22 policies, Paymentshield’s system changed the Statement Date by two years, not one, each year, and therefore on the following year an annual review was not generated. This meant that every other year affected customers did not receive annual reviews. This issue lasted from April 2013 to 19 August 2019 (or to when affected customers cancelled their policy).

The CMA said in directions issued to Paymentshield: “The CMA considers these two issues to be serious breaches of the Order. In particular, the CMA notes that some customers did not receive an Annual Review for a period of up to six years before the error was identified.”

Obligations

Rob Evans, CEO at Paymentshield, said today (19 March): “We would like to clarify the facts surrounding today’s directions issued by the Competition and Markets Authority. Paymentshield has always endeavoured to meet its obligations in providing customers with annual reminders on the cost of their payment protection insurance and their right to cancel.

“On the rare occasion that we run into challenges with this – such as where customers have not provided up-to-date contact information – we have informed the relevant authorities and provided resolutions. This particular issue was caused by a coding error dating back to 2012 when the PPI Order was first implemented. That error was fixed in 2013, although the customers impacted by the original error were not detected until 2018.”

He added: “This issue was identified by Paymentshield and we immediately addressed it as a priority, beginning with proactively reporting it to the CMA. Our actions have included dedicating a team to identifying and contacting all customers. Since then, we have continued to proactively provide the CMA with regular progress updates, keeping them fully informed of our actions, responses and communications.”

Detriment

The CMA stated that it considered the breaches to be significant and could have caused detriment to customers who may have wished to cancel at an earlier stage.

The regulator contacted the provider on 20 August 2019. It is believed Paymentshield self-reported the issue to the watchdog ahead of this.

On 3 October 2019, Paymentshield responded to the CMA’s letter summarising the voluntary actions it planned to take to remediate affected customers, bring the breach to an end and prevent a recurrence.

These actions comprised:

Offering all affected customers the choice of continuing with their policy or cancelling their policy and receiving a refund of premiums from the date of the first missed annual review.

Instigating an independent audit of compliance with the Order.

Correcting the underlying fault which caused the two breaches.

Introducing a control report system which would identify whether any PPI annual statements have not been sent at the correct time.

As of March 2020, Paymentshield reported that £387,328 has been refunded to some affected customers and a further £170,000 of refunds are to be expected.

2016 breach

According to the regulator’s document, Paymentshield had notified the CMA of previous breaches in 2016. At that time, Paymentshield paid out £52,000 as remediation to customers.

Referring to the earlier breach, the CMA said it was compelled to take action and issue directions, stating: “The CMA is concerned that Paymentshield’s compliance processes are not sufficiently robust to ensure future compliance.”

It added: “The CMA has taken account of the actions taken and proposed by Paymentshield. However, the CMA considers there is a need for it to take formal action and impose further measures on Paymentshield to ensure Paymentshield puts in place appropriate measures to generate compliance now and in the future, given this recidivism and the significance of its breaches of the Order.”

Evans continued: “Our contact strategy has been very successful; approximately 70% of customers have already been spoken to and their individual situations resolved. We are continuing to carry out this contact plan whilst meeting other regulatory requirements around communications. We will also continue to respond to customer queries and remediate issues where appropriate.

“We take our regulatory and customer responsibilities incredibly seriously. With that in mind, we took the decision to ask an independent expert to review our controls and response, which found our actions to be “effective”.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.