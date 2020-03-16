QBE to close UK offices in coronavirus stress test
Insurer pledged no business interruption as it plans for employees to stay home on Wednesday 18 March.
QBE will shut its UK offices on Wednesday 18 March as a stress test amid the escalating Covid-19 outbreak.
In a statement issued today (16 March), the insurer said a “large proportion” of its workforce is able to work agilely and that employees will be expected to work from home on Wednesday.
The closures include QBE’s European Operations headquarters in London as well as its regional offices.
Test
The move is part of escalating contingency measures at the insurer, which stated its desire to “operate without interruption” during the pandemic.
QBE does not expect any interruption to services as a result of the test, and has encouraged customers to keep to scheduled meetings by conducting them online.
The insurer added: “By carrying out this exercise, each of us will be re-testing our personal circumstances and effectiveness of our business continuity plans.”
Virus
The announcement from QBE follows a similar decision by Lloyd’s last week. The market closed its underwriting room at 1 Lime Street, London, on Friday 13 March to test alternative trading protocols.
Lloyd’s also used the time to conduct a deep clean of the underwriting room and all public areas at the Lloyd’s building.
Meanwhile, an investigation by Insurance Age found an increase in remote working at the UK’s largest broking firms.
